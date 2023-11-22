The Seattle Kraken welcome in the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, November 22, with the Sharks having dropped eight consecutive road games.

The Kraken-Sharks matchup can be seen on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW, so tune in to catch the action.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Sharks Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are giving up 70 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st in league play.

The Kraken's 53 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kraken have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 29 goals over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 20 3 15 18 9 11 - Jaden Schwartz 20 8 7 15 5 11 59.7% Oliver Bjorkstrand 20 6 9 15 8 11 40% Eeli Tolvanen 20 3 9 12 6 6 35.7% Jared McCann 20 8 3 11 4 4 55.6%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have conceded 75 total goals this season (4.2 per game), 32nd in the league.

The Sharks' 27 goals on the season (1.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Sharks have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over that span.

Sharks Key Players