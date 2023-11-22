The San Jose Sharks (3-14-1) will aim to break an eight-game road losing streak when they play the Seattle Kraken (7-8-5) on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW.

The Kraken have recorded a 4-3-3 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 29 goals while conceding 35 in that period. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (24.2% conversion rate).

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Wednesday's contest.

Kraken vs. Sharks Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-275)

Kraken (-275) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have finished 3-5-8 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 7-8-5.

In the eight games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-1-3 record (good for 11 points).

In the six games this season the Kraken recorded just one goal, they finished 0-5-1.

Seattle finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals 11 times, and are 7-1-3 in those games (to record 17 points).

In the six games when Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 2-2-2 record (six points).

In the nine games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 4-2-3 (11 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Kraken finished 2-6-1 in those contests (five points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 28th 2.65 Goals Scored 1.5 32nd 24th 3.5 Goals Allowed 4.17 32nd 22nd 29.6 Shots 24.8 32nd 16th 30.5 Shots Allowed 38.3 32nd 7th 24.59% Power Play % 16.98% 22nd 29th 72.13% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 27th

Kraken vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

