The Seattle Kraken's Jaden Schwartz and the San Jose Sharks' William Eklund will be two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena.

Kraken vs. Sharks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Favorite: Kraken (-275)

Kraken (-275) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,NBCS-CA,ROOT Sports NW

Kraken Players to Watch

Vince Dunn is one of Seattle's top contributors (18 points), via collected three goals and 15 assists.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has six goals and nine assists, equaling 15 points (0.8 per game).

Schwartz's total of 15 points is via eight goals and seven assists.

Joey Daccord (2-2-5) has a 3.0 goals against average and a .901% save percentage (33rd in league).

Sharks Players to Watch

San Jose's Tomas Hertl has recorded eight assists and four goals in 18 games. That's good for 12 points.

Fabian Zetterlund has made a big impact for San Jose this season with seven points (four goals and three assists).

This season, Eklund has scored three goals and contributed three assists for San Jose, giving him a point total of six.

In the crease, San Jose's Kaapo Kahkonen is 1-5-0 this season, amassing 198 saves and allowing 23 goals (3.9 goals against average) with an .896 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Kraken vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 28th 2.65 Goals Scored 1.5 32nd 24th 3.5 Goals Allowed 4.17 32nd 22nd 29.6 Shots 24.8 32nd 16th 30.5 Shots Allowed 38.3 32nd 7th 24.59% Power Play % 16.98% 22nd 29th 72.13% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 27th

