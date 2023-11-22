The No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Oregon State vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Oregon State Stats Insights

  • The Beavers shot 41% from the field, 4.4% lower than the 45.4% the Bears' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Oregon State had a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.4% from the field.
  • The Beavers were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 83rd.
  • The Beavers scored an average of 61.2 points per game last year, 9.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Bears gave up.
  • Oregon State put together a 3-2 record last season in games it scored more than 70.3 points.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Oregon State put up 64.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged away (56.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Beavers allowed 4.4 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than away (69.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Oregon State drained more treys away (7.1 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (35.5%) than at home (30%).

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Troy W 81-80 Gill Coliseum
11/14/2023 Appalachian State W 81-71 Gill Coliseum
11/18/2023 Nebraska L 84-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/22/2023 Baylor - Barclays Center
11/30/2023 UC Davis - Gill Coliseum
12/4/2023 Cal Poly - Gill Coliseum

