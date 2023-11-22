How to Watch Oregon State vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:42 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Oregon State vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Oregon State Stats Insights
- The Beavers shot 41% from the field, 4.4% lower than the 45.4% the Bears' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Oregon State had a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.4% from the field.
- The Beavers were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 83rd.
- The Beavers scored an average of 61.2 points per game last year, 9.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Bears gave up.
- Oregon State put together a 3-2 record last season in games it scored more than 70.3 points.
Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Oregon State put up 64.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged away (56.2).
- In 2022-23, the Beavers allowed 4.4 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than away (69.2).
- Beyond the arc, Oregon State drained more treys away (7.1 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (35.5%) than at home (30%).
Oregon State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Troy
|W 81-80
|Gill Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 81-71
|Gill Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Nebraska
|L 84-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/30/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Gill Coliseum
