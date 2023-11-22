The No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Oregon State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Oregon State Stats Insights

The Beavers shot 41% from the field, 4.4% lower than the 45.4% the Bears' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Oregon State had a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.4% from the field.

The Beavers were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 83rd.

The Beavers scored an average of 61.2 points per game last year, 9.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Bears gave up.

Oregon State put together a 3-2 record last season in games it scored more than 70.3 points.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Oregon State put up 64.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged away (56.2).

In 2022-23, the Beavers allowed 4.4 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than away (69.2).

Beyond the arc, Oregon State drained more treys away (7.1 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (35.5%) than at home (30%).

