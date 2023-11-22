Oregon State vs. Baylor: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Baylor Bears (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Oregon State matchup.
Oregon State vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Oregon State vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Oregon State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-16.5)
|143.5
|-1400
|+775
|FanDuel
|Baylor (-16.5)
|143.5
|-2300
|+1060
Oregon State vs. Baylor Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Oregon State covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread last year.
- The Beavers covered the spread once when an underdog by 16.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
- Baylor put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 18 Bears games last season hit the over.
Oregon State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Oregon State ranks 83rd in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 294th, a difference of 211 spots.
- With odds of +50000, Oregon State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
