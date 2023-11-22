The Baylor Bears (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Oregon State matchup.

Oregon State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon State vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline BetMGM Baylor (-16.5) 143.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Baylor (-16.5) 143.5 -2300 +1060 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Baylor Betting Trends (2022-23)

Oregon State covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread last year.

The Beavers covered the spread once when an underdog by 16.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Baylor put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 18 Bears games last season hit the over.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oregon State ranks 83rd in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 294th, a difference of 211 spots.

With odds of +50000, Oregon State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.