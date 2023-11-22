Oregon State vs. Baylor Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 22
Wednesday's contest features the Baylor Bears (4-0) and the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) squaring off at Barclays Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 92-63 victory for heavily favored Baylor according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 22.
The matchup has no set line.
Oregon State vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Oregon State vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 92, Oregon State 63
Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon State vs. Baylor
- Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-28.2)
- Computer Predicted Total: 154.8
Oregon State Performance Insights
- Last year, Oregon State was third-worst in college basketball on offense (61.2 points scored per game) and 82nd defensively (67.0 points conceded).
- With 28.5 rebounds per game and 31.5 rebounds allowed, the Beavers were 328th and 192nd in college basketball, respectively, last year.
- Oregon State was ninth-worst in the country in assists (10.2 per game) last season.
- Beyond the arc, the Beavers were 315th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.0) last season. They were 309th in 3-point percentage at 31.7%.
- Oregon State was 156th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.0 per game) and 187th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.8%) last season.
- Last season, Oregon State took 36.8% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.2% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 28.4% of Oregon State's buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.6% were 2-pointers.
