Wednesday's contest features the Baylor Bears (4-0) and the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) squaring off at Barclays Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 92-63 victory for heavily favored Baylor according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 22.

The matchup has no set line.

Oregon State vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Oregon State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 92, Oregon State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon State vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-28.2)

Baylor (-28.2) Computer Predicted Total: 154.8

Oregon State Performance Insights

Last year, Oregon State was third-worst in college basketball on offense (61.2 points scored per game) and 82nd defensively (67.0 points conceded).

With 28.5 rebounds per game and 31.5 rebounds allowed, the Beavers were 328th and 192nd in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Oregon State was ninth-worst in the country in assists (10.2 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Beavers were 315th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.0) last season. They were 309th in 3-point percentage at 31.7%.

Oregon State was 156th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.0 per game) and 187th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.8%) last season.

Last season, Oregon State took 36.8% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.2% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 28.4% of Oregon State's buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.6% were 2-pointers.

