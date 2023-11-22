Wednesday's game at Gill Coliseum has the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) matching up with the UMBC Retrievers (1-3) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-50 win as our model heavily favors Oregon State.

In their last outing on Friday, the Beavers claimed an 86-48 win over UC Davis.

Oregon State vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Oregon State vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 78, UMBC 50

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Beavers had a +68 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. They put up 67.0 points per game, 139th in college basketball, and gave up 64.8 per outing to rank 193rd in college basketball.

Oregon State's offense was less effective in Pac-12 action last season, tallying 63.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 67.0 PPG.

The Beavers put up 72.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 61.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Oregon State gave up 63.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it allowed 65.1.

