Oregon State vs. Baylor November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-0) will face the Baylor Bears (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Oregon State vs. Baylor Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Oregon State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Pope: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Glenn Taylor Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Michael Rataj: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dzmitry Ryuny: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Bilodeau: 7.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Baylor Top Players (2022-23)
- Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Flo Thamba: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Oregon State vs. Baylor Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oregon State Rank
|Oregon State AVG
|Baylor AVG
|Baylor Rank
|356th
|61.2
|Points Scored
|77.0
|55th
|82nd
|67.0
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|328th
|28.5
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|315th
|6.0
|3pt Made
|9.5
|18th
|350th
|10.2
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
