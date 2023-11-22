The Oregon State Beavers (1-0) will face the Baylor Bears (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Oregon State vs. Baylor Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Oregon State Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Pope: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Glenn Taylor Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Michael Rataj: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dzmitry Ryuny: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyler Bilodeau: 7.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Baylor Top Players (2022-23)

Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK LJ Cryer: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Flo Thamba: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Oregon State vs. Baylor Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG Baylor AVG Baylor Rank 356th 61.2 Points Scored 77.0 55th 82nd 67.0 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 328th 28.5 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 315th 6.0 3pt Made 9.5 18th 350th 10.2 Assists 14.2 95th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

