The No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-0) are heavy, 16.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

Oregon State vs. Baylor Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -16.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Beavers Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State combined with its opponents to score more than 143.5 points in five of 28 games last season.

The average over/under for Beavers matchups last year was 128.2, 15.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Beavers covered the spread 15 times in 32 games last season.

Oregon State was underdogs 23 times last season and won four, or 17.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Beavers were at least a +775 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies an 11.4% chance of a victory for the Beavers.

Oregon State vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 20 62.5% 77.0 138.2 70.3 137.3 145.2 Oregon State 5 17.9% 61.2 138.2 67.0 137.3 133.0

Additional Oregon State Insights & Trends

The Beavers averaged 9.1 fewer points per game last year (61.2) than the Bears allowed (70.3).

When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Oregon State went 2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Oregon State vs. Baylor Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-15-0 4-2 18-14-0 Oregon State 15-13-0 1-1 11-17-0

Oregon State vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Oregon State 14-3 Home Record 10-7 5-5 Away Record 1-10 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.4 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.2 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

