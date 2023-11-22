Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:34 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes three games with a Pac-12 team in action. Among those contests is the Stanford Cardinal playing the Belmont Bruins.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stanford Cardinal vs. Belmont Bruins
|4:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|FloHoops
|UMBC Retrievers at Oregon State Beavers
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|-
|Penn State Lady Lions vs. USC Trojans
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|FloHoops
