Panthers vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
The Florida Panthers (12-5-1) will attempt to continue a six-game home win streak when they face the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
The Panthers have put up an 8-2-0 record in their past 10 games. They have totaled 35 goals while allowing 25 in that period. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in six goals (18.8% success rate).
In the past 10 games for the Bruins (7-1-2), their offense has totaled 37 goals while their defense has allowed 26 goals. They have registered 32 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored nine goals (28.1%).
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Wednesday's contest.
Panthers vs. Bruins Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-110)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a 12-5-1 record overall, with a 2-1-3 record in matchups that have required overtime.
- Florida is 6-1-1 (13 points) in its eight games decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Panthers registered just one goal, they lost.
- Florida has taken five points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-1-1 record).
- The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 12 games (10-2-0, 20 points).
- In the six games when Florida has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 4-2-0 to record eight points.
- In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 8-4-1 (17 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to record six points.
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have a 13-1-3 record this season and are 2-3-5 in contests that have required overtime.
- Boston has earned nine points (3-1-3) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Boston has three points (1-0-1) when scoring two goals this season.
- The Bruins have earned 26 points in their 15 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Boston has scored a lone power-play goal in seven games has a record of 4-1-2 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Boston is 7-0-1 (15 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents nine times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Bruins AVG
|Bruins Rank
|17th
|3.17
|Goals Scored
|3.47
|11th
|9th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|2.18
|1st
|5th
|33.9
|Shots
|32.1
|10th
|4th
|27.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|21st
|23rd
|16.67%
|Power Play %
|22.81%
|11th
|23rd
|75.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|90.77%
|1st
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
