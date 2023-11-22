The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

  • Bellemare has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
  • Bellemare has no points on the power play.
  • Bellemare's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 10:39 Away L 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:34 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:31 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:46 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:55 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:34 Away L 3-2 OT

Kraken vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

