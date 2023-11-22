The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

Bellemare has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.

Bellemare has no points on the power play.

Bellemare's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 10:39 Away L 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:34 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:31 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:46 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:55 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:34 Away L 3-2 OT

Kraken vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

