Wednesday's game that pits the Cal Baptist Lancers (4-0) versus the Portland Pilots (3-1) at CBU Events Center has a projected final score of 73-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cal Baptist, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 22.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Pilots secured an 86-49 win against Warner Pacific.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Portland vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 73, Portland 65

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Portland Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pilots' +210 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 69.3 points per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per contest (133rd in college basketball).

In WCC games, Portland averaged 2.3 more points (71.6) than overall (69.3) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Pilots scored 3.1 more points per game at home (71.1) than away (68.0).

Portland allowed fewer points at home (58.7 per game) than away (67.4) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.