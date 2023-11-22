Two streaking squads meet when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of five in a row.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Purdue has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 222nd.
  • The Boilermakers put up 82.4 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 65.4 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • Purdue has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.3 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (35.1%).
  • This season, Marquette has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 35.1% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 276th.
  • The Golden Eagles' 80.4 points per game are 19.8 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers allow.
  • When Marquette allows fewer than 82.4 points, it is 5-0.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue scored 76.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Boilermakers gave up 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than in road games (64.3).
  • Looking at three-pointers, Purdue performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage in road games.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (79.7).
  • The Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
  • At home, Marquette knocked down 8.9 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (34.8%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee W 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Illinois W 71-64 State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Purdue - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

