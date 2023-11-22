The Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) are home in Northwest Division action against the Utah Jazz (2-7) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this year.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe puts up 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 18.7 points, 4.7 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per game.

Deandre Ayton puts up 8.3 points, 1.3 assists and 12.0 rebounds per contest.

Jerami Grant averages 15.0 points, 1.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Jabari Walker averages 9.0 points, 0.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen generates 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Jazz.

The Jazz are receiving 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from John Collins this season.

Jordan Clarkson gives the Jazz 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Jazz are getting 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk this year.

The Jazz are getting 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Keyonte George this year.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Jazz 106.0 Points Avg. 112.4 111.1 Points Allowed Avg. 121.7 43.3% Field Goal % 45.3% 30.1% Three Point % 36.4%

