Find the injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Trail Blazers ready for their matchup with the Utah Jazz (4-10) at Moda Center on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers lost their most recent game 120-107 against the Suns on Tuesday. Jerami Grant's team-leading 26 points paced the Trail Blazers in the losing effort.

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18.0 2.0 4.0 Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 7.3 5.7 1.3 Scoot Henderson PG Out Ankle 7.3 2.3 3.0 Ishmail Wainright SF Out Knee

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler: Out (Elbow)

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -2.5 225.5

