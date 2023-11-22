How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Two struggling teams hit the court when the Utah Jazz (4-10) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11) on November 22, 2023. The Jazz will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Trail Blazers, who have lost eight straight.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Players to Watch
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Prediction
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Player Props
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 42.8% from the field, 6.6% lower than the 49.4% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
- Portland is 0-2 when it shoots better than 49.4% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at first.
- The Trail Blazers' 103.2 points per game are 19.4 fewer points than the 122.6 the Jazz allow.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Trail Blazers are not as good offensively, averaging 98.8 points per game, compared to 106.5 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 112.8 points per game at home, compared to 114.1 on the road.
- Portland is allowing fewer points at home (112.8 per game) than away (114.1).
- The Trail Blazers collect 2.7 fewer assists per game at home (19.8) than on the road (22.5).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Robert Williams III
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Anfernee Simons
|Out
|Thumb
|Scoot Henderson
|Out
|Ankle
|Ishmail Wainright
|Out
|Knee
