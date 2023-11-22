Two struggling teams hit the court when the Utah Jazz (4-10) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11) on November 22, 2023. The Jazz will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Trail Blazers, who have lost eight straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Jazz.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

TV: Utah Jazz

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 42.8% from the field, 6.6% lower than the 49.4% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

Portland is 0-2 when it shoots better than 49.4% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at first.

The Trail Blazers' 103.2 points per game are 19.4 fewer points than the 122.6 the Jazz allow.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers are not as good offensively, averaging 98.8 points per game, compared to 106.5 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 112.8 points per game at home, compared to 114.1 on the road.

Portland is allowing fewer points at home (112.8 per game) than away (114.1).

The Trail Blazers collect 2.7 fewer assists per game at home (19.8) than on the road (22.5).

Trail Blazers Injuries