The Utah Jazz visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Wednesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Lauri Markkanen and others in this game.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -118)

The 14.5-point over/under for Deandre Ayton on Wednesday is 6.2 higher than his season scoring average (8.3).

His per-game rebounding average of 12 is 2.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (9.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -159)

The 24.5 points prop bet over/under set for Markkanen on Wednesday is 0.2 more than his season scoring average (24.3).

His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Markkanen has knocked down four three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

