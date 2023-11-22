When the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11) and Utah Jazz (4-10) match up at Moda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, Malcolm Brogdon and Lauri Markkanen will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Arena: Moda Center

Location: Portland, Oregon

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers dropped their previous game to the Suns, 120-107, on Tuesday. Jerami Grant led the way with 26 points, and also had four boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 26 4 6 1 1 5 Malcolm Brogdon 19 1 5 0 0 4 Deandre Ayton 18 8 4 1 1 0

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 2.3 assists and 5.3 boards per game, shooting 44% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Brogdon is posting 18.7 points, 3.7 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 1.3 assists and 12 boards per game.

Grant averages 15 points, 4 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Jabari Walker's numbers for the season are 9 points, 0.3 assists and 4 boards per contest.

