The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) take on the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • Virginia is 4-0 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 268th.
  • The Cavaliers put up only 2.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Mountaineers allow (64.8).
  • Virginia is 3-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.
  • Last season, West Virginia had a 17-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 297th.
  • The Mountaineers put up an average of 76.0 points per game last year, 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
  • When West Virginia allowed fewer than 67.8 points last season, it went 11-1.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia put up 68.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged in road games (65.7).
  • Defensively the Cavaliers were better in home games last year, surrendering 56.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 when playing on the road.
  • Virginia drained 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.6, 38.2%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.
  • The Mountaineers gave up fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than away (74.6) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, West Virginia drained fewer triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) as well.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Monmouth L 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 70-57 WVU Coliseum
11/20/2023 SMU L 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine - WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's - WVU Coliseum

