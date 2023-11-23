Will Colby Parkinson Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Colby Parkinson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Seattle Seahawks match up against the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. Trying to find Parkinson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Parkinson has been targeted 19 times, with season stats of 141 yards on 13 receptions (10.8 per catch) and zero TDs.
Colby Parkinson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Biceps
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week:
- Tyler Lockett (LP/hamstring): 51 Rec; 545 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Dareke Young (DNP/abdomen): 51 Rec; 545 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Jake Bobo (DNP/shoulder): 13 Rec; 156 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: November 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Parkinson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|19
|13
|141
|57
|0
|10.8
Parkinson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|3
|2
|41
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|4
|3
|38
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|5
|3
|19
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|2
|2
|26
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|1
|1
|3
|0
