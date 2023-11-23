Colby Parkinson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Seattle Seahawks match up against the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. Trying to find Parkinson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Colby Parkinson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Parkinson has been targeted 19 times, with season stats of 141 yards on 13 receptions (10.8 per catch) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Parkinson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Colby Parkinson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Biceps

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week: Tyler Lockett (LP/hamstring): 51 Rec; 545 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Dareke Young (DNP/abdomen): 51 Rec; 545 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Jake Bobo (DNP/shoulder): 13 Rec; 156 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Parkinson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 13 141 57 0 10.8

Parkinson Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 3 19 0 Week 7 Cardinals 2 2 26 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 1 6 0 Week 10 Commanders 1 1 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.