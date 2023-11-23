D.K. Metcalf did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers begins at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday. Looking for Metcalf's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 12, Metcalf has 40 receptions for 646 yards -- 16.2 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 71 occasions.

D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week: Colby Parkinson (FP/biceps): 13 Rec; 141 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tyler Lockett (LP/hamstring): 51 Rec; 545 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Jake Bobo (DNP/shoulder): 13 Rec; 156 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Dareke Young (DNP/abdomen): 13 Rec; 156 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Metcalf 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 71 40 646 205 3 16.2

Metcalf Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0 Week 8 Browns 14 5 67 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 1 50 0 Week 10 Commanders 12 7 98 0 Week 11 @Rams 9 5 94 1

