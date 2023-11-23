Dareke Young did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. Seeking Young's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Looking at last year's season stats, Young was targeted two times and had two catches for 24 yards (12 per reception) and zero TDs.

Dareke Young Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Abdomen

The Seahawks have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Colby Parkinson (FP/biceps): 13 Rec; 141 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tyler Lockett (LP/hamstring): 51 Rec; 545 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Jake Bobo (DNP/shoulder): 13 Rec; 156 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Young 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 2 24 23 0 12

Young Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 18 Rams 2 2 24 0 Wild Card @49ers 1 1 11 0

