DeeJay Dallas was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Seattle Seahawks match up with the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. If you're looking for Dallas' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 12, Dallas has six carries for 18 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.0 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has five receptions (six targets) for 21 yards.

DeeJay Dallas Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Seahawks have one other running back on the injury report this week: Kenneth Walker III (DNP/oblique): 149 Rush Att; 613 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 17 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Dallas 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 6 18 0 3.0 6 5 21 0

Dallas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 2 4 0 1 14 0 Week 2 @Lions 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Panthers 2 7 0 1 -2 0 Week 4 @Giants 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 7 Cardinals 0 0 0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Rams 1 4 0 1 10 0

