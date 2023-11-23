Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will be up against the San Francisco 49ers and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 12, with kickoff at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday.

Smith has 2,404 yards passing (240.4 per game) and has completed 65.3% of his throws (218-for-334) while recording 12 TD passes and seven picks. On the ground, Smith has run 24 times for 65 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per game.

Smith vs. the 49ers

Smith vs the 49ers (since 2021): 3 GP / 229.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 229.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD San Francisco has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The 49ers have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing quarterbacks this season.

San Francisco has given up two or more passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The 49ers have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The pass defense of the 49ers is giving up 221.4 yards per contest this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

The 49ers have the No. 7 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 11 this season (1.1 per game).

Geno Smith Passing Props vs. the 49ers

Passing Yards: 239.5 (-115)

239.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+140)

Smith Passing Insights

So far this season, Smith has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in five of 10 opportunities.

The Seahawks have passed 59.6% of the time and run 40.4% this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

With 334 attempts for 2,404 passing yards, Smith is 13th in league action with 7.2 yards per attempt.

Smith has completed at least one touchdown pass in eight of 10 games, including multiple TDs four times.

He has scored 12 of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (63.2%).

Smith has attempted 46 passes in the red zone (47.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 22-for-34 / 233 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 31-for-47 / 369 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 13-for-28 / 157 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 23-for-37 / 254 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 18-for-24 / 219 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

