Will Kenneth Walker III Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kenneth Walker III did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 12 contest against the San Francisco 49ers begins at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday. Check out Walker's stats on this page.
Walker has season stats that include 613 rushing yards on 149 carries (4.1 per attempt) and six touchdowns, plus 17 receptions on 23 targets for 173 yards.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Oblique
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Seahawks this week:
- DeeJay Dallas (FP/shoulder): 6 Rush Att; 18 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 5 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: November 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Walker 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|149
|613
|6
|4.1
|23
|17
|173
|1
Walker Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|12
|64
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|17
|43
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|18
|97
|2
|3
|59
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|17
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|19
|62
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|26
|105
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|8
|66
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|9
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|19
|63
|0
|1
|64
|1
|Week 11
|@Rams
|4
|18
|0
|1
|-2
|0
