For their matchup against the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Ford Field on Thursday, November 23 at 12:30 PM , the Detroit Lions (8-2) have just one player on the injury report.

The Lions head into this matchup following a 31-26 win over the Chicago Bears in their last outing.

Their last time out, the Packers won 23-20 over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonah Jackson OG Wrist Out

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Knee Out A.J. Dillon RB Groin Questionable De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Questionable Darnell Savage Jr. S Calf Out Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable Rudy Ford S Biceps Questionable Keisean Nixon CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Rashan Gary LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Josiah Deguara TE Hip Doubtful Corey Ballentine CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jayden Reed WR Chest Limited Participation In Practice Dontayvion Wicks WR Concussion Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Abdomen Did Not Participate In Practice Emanuel Wilson RB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice

Lions vs. Packers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

Lions Season Insights

On offense, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 399.6 yards per game. They rank ninth on defense (313 yards allowed per game).

The Lions are putting up 27.2 points per game on offense this season (sixth in NFL), and they are giving up 22.9 points per game (22nd) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Lions rank 16th in pass defense this season (223.5 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 263 passing yards per game.

Detroit has been firing on all cylinders in the running game this season, ranking fifth-best in rushing offense (136.6 rushing yards per game) and fifth-best in rushing defense (89.5 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Lions rank 17th in the league with a -2 turnover margin after forcing 12 turnovers (25th in the NFL) and committing 14 (16th in the NFL).

Packers Season Insights

With 319.6 total yards per game on offense, the Packers rank 21st in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 17th, surrendering 327.9 total yards per contest.

The Packers are generating 20.2 points per contest on offense this season (20th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 20.2 points per game (10th-ranked) on defense.

The Packers are putting up 217.5 passing yards per contest on offense this season (19th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 193.2 passing yards per game (seventh-ranked) on defense.

Green Bay has been struggling in run defense, ranking fifth-worst with 134.7 rushing yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, posting 102.1 rushing yards per contest (21st-ranked).

With nine forced turnovers (29th in NFL) and 12 turnovers committed (10th in NFL) this season, the Packers rank 21st in the NFL with a turnover margin of -3.

Lions vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-7.5)

Lions (-7.5) Moneyline: Lions (-375), Packers (+290)

Lions (-375), Packers (+290) Total: 47 points

