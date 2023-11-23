Seahawks vs. 49ers Injury Report — Week 12
For their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) at Lumen Field on Thursday, November 23 at 8:20 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) have 14 players on the injury report.
The Seahawks' most recent outing finished in a 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
The 49ers head into this matchup following a 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their most recent outing.
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Oblique
|Doubtful
|Geno Smith
|QB
|Elbow
|Questionable
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dareke Young
|WR
|Abdomen
|Doubtful
|Abraham Lucas
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|Biceps
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tariq Woolen
|CB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Toe
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jerrick Reed II
|S
|Knee
|Out
|Jake Bobo
|WR
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|Ribs
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Spencer Burford
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Shemar Jean-Charles
|CB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Aaron Banks
|OL
|Toe
|Questionable
|Samuel Womack
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Javon Hargrave
|DL
|Thumb
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Talanoa Hufanga
|S
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Robert Beal Jr.
|DL
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Other Week 12 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Seahawks Season Insights
- From an offensive angle, the Seahawks are posting 327.4 total yards per contest (18th-ranked). They rank 23rd in the NFL on the other side of the ball (345.6 total yards surrendered per game).
- The Seahawks rank 16th in the NFL with 21.6 points per game on offense, and they rank 19th with 21.8 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- With 230.8 passing yards per game on offense, the Seahawks rank 13th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 21st, surrendering 233 passing yards per contest.
- With 96.6 rushing yards per game on offense, Seattle ranks 25th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 19th, surrendering 112.6 rushing yards per contest.
- The Seahawks have recorded 14 forced turnovers (16th in NFL) and committed 11 turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season for a +3 turnover margin that ranks ninth in the NFL.
Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-7)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-350), Seahawks (+280)
- Total: 44 points
