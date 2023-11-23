How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field in an NFC West showdown.
We give more info below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV: NBC
Seahawks Insights
- This year the Seahawks average 5.9 more points per game (21.6) than the 49ers surrender (15.7).
- The Seahawks rack up 24.6 more yards per game (327.4) than the 49ers give up per matchup (302.8).
- This year Seattle averages 96.6 rushing yards per game, 15.2 more than San Francisco allows (81.4).
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the 49ers have forced turnovers (19).
Seahawks Home Performance
- The Seahawks score more points at home (24.6 per game) than they do overall (21.6), but they also concede more (22.6 per game) than overall (21.8).
- At home, the Seahawks pick up more yards (354.8 per game) than overall (327.4). But they also give up more (358.8 per game) than overall (345.6).
- Seattle accumulates more passing yards at home (238.8 per game) than it does overall (230.8), but it also gives up more (261.6 per game) than overall (233).
- At home, the Seahawks accumulate more rushing yards (116 per game) than they do overall (96.6). They also give up fewer rushing yards at home (97.2) than they do overall (112.6).
- The Seahawks convert 32.8% of third downs at home (1.1% more than overall), and concede on 48.1% at home (4.1% more than overall).
Seahawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|at Baltimore
|L 37-3
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|Washington
|W 29-26
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Los Angeles
|L 17-16
|CBS
|11/23/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|NBC
|11/30/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
