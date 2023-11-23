The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field in an NFC West showdown.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: NBC

Seahawks Insights

This year the Seahawks average 5.9 more points per game (21.6) than the 49ers surrender (15.7).

The Seahawks rack up 24.6 more yards per game (327.4) than the 49ers give up per matchup (302.8).

This year Seattle averages 96.6 rushing yards per game, 15.2 more than San Francisco allows (81.4).

The Seahawks have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the 49ers have forced turnovers (19).

Seahawks Home Performance

The Seahawks score more points at home (24.6 per game) than they do overall (21.6), but they also concede more (22.6 per game) than overall (21.8).

At home, the Seahawks pick up more yards (354.8 per game) than overall (327.4). But they also give up more (358.8 per game) than overall (345.6).

Seattle accumulates more passing yards at home (238.8 per game) than it does overall (230.8), but it also gives up more (261.6 per game) than overall (233).

At home, the Seahawks accumulate more rushing yards (116 per game) than they do overall (96.6). They also give up fewer rushing yards at home (97.2) than they do overall (112.6).

The Seahawks convert 32.8% of third downs at home (1.1% more than overall), and concede on 48.1% at home (4.1% more than overall).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Baltimore L 37-3 CBS 11/12/2023 Washington W 29-26 FOX 11/19/2023 at Los Angeles L 17-16 CBS 11/23/2023 San Francisco - NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 12/17/2023 Philadelphia - FOX

