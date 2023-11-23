Bookmakers give the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) the edge when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 in a matchup between NFC West rivals at Lumen Field. San Francisco is favored by a touchdown. This game has an over/under of 43.5.

The recent betting trends and insights for the 49ers can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Seahawks. The Seahawks' betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against 49ers.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Seattle Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-7) 43.5 -300 +240 FanDuel 49ers (-7) 42.5 -295 +240

Seattle vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Insights

Seattle's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-5-0.

Seattle has played 10 games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

San Francisco is 5-4-1 ATS this season.

The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-3-1) as a 7-point favorite or greater this year.

Four of San Francisco's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

