The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) square off on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field in a clash of NFC West foes.

As the 49ers prepare for this matchup against the Seahawks, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 7 43 -350 +260

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 43 points.

Seattle's average game total this season has been 44.3, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Seahawks are 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Seahawks have been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

Seattle has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +260 odds on them winning this game.

San Francisco 49ers

The average point total in San Francisco's matchups this year is 43.0, the same as this game's over/under.

The 49ers have put together a record of 5-4-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have won 70% of their games as moneyline favorites (7-3).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, San Francisco has a record of 4-1 (80%).

49ers vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 27.9 5 15.7 1 43.0 4 10 Seahawks 21.6 18 21.8 17 44.3 5 10

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Insights & Trends

Seahawks

Over its past three games, Seattle has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Seahawks have hit the over once in their past three contests.

In NFC West matchups, the Seahawks are scoring fewer points (16.3) than their overall average (21.6) but also giving up fewer points (19) than overall (21.8).

The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 122 points this season (12.2 per game), and opponents of the Seahawks have outscored them by only two points on the year (0.2 per game).

49ers

San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

In San Francisco's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

The 49ers have fared better in divisional matchups, as they've averaged 4.6 more points against teams in their division (32.5 points per game) compared to their overall season average (27.9 points per game). That said, they've surrendered 19.5 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up 15.7 points per game in all games.

The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 122 points this season (12.2 points per game), and opponents of the Seahawks have outscored them by just two points (0.2 per game).

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 42.8 45.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 24.4 24.6 ATS Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.0 43.7 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.2 26.4 24.0 ATS Record 5-4-1 3-2-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-5-1 3-2-0 1-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 4-1 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

