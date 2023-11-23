The Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin will face the Dallas Cowboys' defense and Daron Bland in Week 12 NFL action. See below for more stats and analysis on the Commanders pass catchers' matchup versus the Cowboys secondary.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys 76.4 6.9 34 96 9.14

Terry McLaurin vs. Daron Bland Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin's 644 receiving yards (58.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 56 receptions on 86 targets with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Washington is fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 2,695 (245.0 per game) and 23rd in yards per attempt (6.1).

On offense, the Commanders are tallying 21.5 points per game (12th in NFL) and 340.7 yards per game (eighth).

Washington is passing the ball more than any other team in the league, chucking it 40.2 times per game.

In the red zone, the Commanders have made 47 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 11th in the league. They pass the ball 57.3% of the time in the red zone.

Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense

Daron Bland has picked off a team-high six passes. He also has 38 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing defense, Dallas is allowing the second-fewest yards in the league at 157.1 per game (1,571 total passing yards against).

The Cowboys' points-against average on defense is 17.5 per game, third-best in the NFL.

Dallas' defense hasn't allowed a player to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Cowboys have given up a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

Terry McLaurin vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Daron Bland Rec. Targets 86 40 Def. Targets Receptions 56 12 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 20 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 644 38 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 58.5 3.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 192 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 6 Interceptions

