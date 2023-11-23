The Seton Hall Pirates (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 23 USC Trojans (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

USC vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans made 45.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

USC went 20-3 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Pirates ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball, the Trojans finished 147th.

Last year, the Trojans scored 7.4 more points per game (72.5) than the Pirates allowed (65.1).

USC had an 18-4 record last season when putting up more than 65.1 points.

Seton Hall Stats Insights

The Pirates shot 43.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.3% the Trojans' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Seton Hall had a 14-10 record in games the team collectively shot above 39.3% from the field.

The Pirates were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Trojans finished 231st.

The Pirates put up an average of 68.4 points per game last year, just 1.0 more point than the 67.4 the Trojans allowed to opponents.

Seton Hall went 17-4 last season when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

USC averaged 76.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.2).

When playing at home, the Trojans surrendered 0.6 more points per game (66.8) than when playing on the road (66.2).

At home, USC made 2.0 more threes per game (7.1) than away from home (5.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to on the road (29.8%).

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Seton Hall averaged 5.1 more points per game at home (70.9) than on the road (65.8).

The Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.9 away.

Beyond the arc, Seton Hall sunk fewer trifectas away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.2%) than at home (34.5%) as well.

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/9/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 85-59 Galen Center 11/14/2023 UC Irvine L 70-60 Galen Center 11/19/2023 Brown W 81-70 Galen Center 11/23/2023 Seton Hall - LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 Eastern Washington - Galen Center 12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule