When the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers square off in Week 12 on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET, will Zach Charbonnet hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Charbonnet has 53 carries for 261 yards (29 yards per game).

Charbonnet has also added 19 catches for 92 yards (10.2 per game).

In nine games, Charbonnet has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Zach Charbonnet Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0 Week 8 Browns 5 53 0 2 11 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 8 0 1 5 0 Week 10 Commanders 6 44 0 4 18 0 Week 11 @Rams 15 47 0 6 22 0

