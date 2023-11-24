Should you bet on Alexander Wennberg to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

  • In two of 21 games this season, Wennberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Wennberg has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Wennberg's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 51 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:48 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:14 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:08 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:14 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:31 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 6-3

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

