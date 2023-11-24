Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken will play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, at Climate Pledge Arena. There are prop bets for Wennberg available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg has averaged 18:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In two of 21 games this year, Wennberg has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Despite recording points in eight of 21 games this season, Wennberg has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Wennberg has an assist in six of 21 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Wennberg hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Wennberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 51 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +29 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 21 Games 5 8 Points 2 2 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

