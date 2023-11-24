The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Tanev find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

Tanev averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 51 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

