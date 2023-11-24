The Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1) square off against the Seattle Kraken (8-8-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, November 24 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Canucks lost to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Kraken are coming off a 7-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken are 4-3-3 while putting up 32 total goals (eight power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). They have conceded 34 goals.

Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Friday's matchup.

Kraken vs. Canucks Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final tally of Canucks 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-115)

Canucks (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kraken vs Canucks Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 8-8-5 this season and are 3-5-8 in overtime matchups.

Seattle has earned 11 points (4-1-3) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in six games and they finished 0-5-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Kraken have earned 19 points in their 12 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in seven games and registered eight points with a record of 3-2-2.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 5-2-3 (13 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Kraken went 2-6-1 in those contests (five points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.86 25th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.38 23rd 24th 29.5 Shots 29.6 23rd 17th 30.4 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 4th 29.73% Power Play % 25% 7th 23rd 76.56% Penalty Kill % 73.02% 28th

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

