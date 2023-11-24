Will Jamie Oleksiak Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 24?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jamie Oleksiak a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Oleksiak stats and insights
- In one of 21 games this season, Oleksiak scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Canucks this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
- Oleksiak has no points on the power play.
- He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 51 goals in total (2.6 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Oleksiak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|23:15
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|20:26
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:50
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|22:10
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|24:21
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 6-3
Kraken vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
