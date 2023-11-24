The Seattle Kraken, with Jared McCann, will be in action Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for McCann in that upcoming Kraken-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jared McCann vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann has averaged 16:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In nine of 21 games this season, McCann has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

McCann has a point in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

McCann has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 21 games played.

McCann has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

McCann has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McCann Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 51 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +29.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 21 Games 5 13 Points 6 9 Goals 3 4 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.