Will Jordan Eberle Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 24?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jordan Eberle a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Eberle stats and insights
- Eberle has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Canucks this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- Eberle has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Eberle averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.9%.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 51 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Eberle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|3
|1
|2
|16:13
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:45
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:25
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 3-2
Kraken vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
