Jordan Eberle will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks meet at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Eberle in the Kraken-Canucks game? Use our stats and information below.

Jordan Eberle vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Eberle has averaged 14:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In three of 18 games this year, Eberle has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Eberle has registered a point in a game eight times this season over 18 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 18 games this season, Eberle has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Eberle hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Eberle Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 51 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+29) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 5 11 Points 9 3 Goals 2 8 Assists 7

