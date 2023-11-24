Coming off a defeat last time out, the Vancouver Canucks will visit the Seattle Kraken (who won their previous game) on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can watch the action on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW as the Canucks square off against the Kraken.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Canucks Additional Info

Kraken vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Canucks Kraken 4-3 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 71 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 28th in the league.

The Kraken's 60 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Oliver Bjorkstrand 21 7 12 19 8 11 40% Vince Dunn 21 3 15 18 10 12 - Eeli Tolvanen 21 5 10 15 6 6 40% Jaden Schwartz 21 8 7 15 5 13 60.5% Jared McCann 21 9 4 13 5 5 55.6%

Canucks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 51 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank ninth.

The Canucks are the highest-scoring team in the NHL with 80 total goals (four per game on 7.2 assists per contest).

Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 34 goals over that time.

Canucks Key Players