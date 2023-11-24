Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:11 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Multnomah County, Oregon this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Central Catholic High School at Tualatin High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on November 24
- Location: Hillsboro Stadium, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Sunset High School at South Medford High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 25
- Location: Cottage Grove HS, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
