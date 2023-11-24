Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken will face the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Bjorkstrand against the Canucks, we have lots of info to help.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:40 per game on the ice, is +5.

Bjorkstrand has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 12 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points four times.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in nine of 21 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Bjorkstrand hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Bjorkstrand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 51 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+29) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 21 Games 5 19 Points 5 7 Goals 3 12 Assists 2

