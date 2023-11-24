The Oregon Ducks are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Oregon State Beavers at 8:30 PM on Friday, November 24, based on our computer model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon vs. Oregon State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (62.5) Oregon 36, Oregon State 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Oregon vs. Oregon State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Ducks an 84.6% chance to win.

The Ducks have seven wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

In games it is played as 13.5-point favorites or more, Oregon has an ATS record of 5-2.

The Ducks have seen four of its 10 games hit the over.

The point total average for Oregon games this season is 63.4, 0.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Beavers.

The Beavers' ATS record is 5-5-0 this year.

Five of the Beavers' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Oregon State this season is 8.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Beavers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 46.5 16.7 52.5 15.5 39.4 18.2 Oregon State 36.3 20.6 36.7 14.3 35.8 28.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.