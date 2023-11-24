How to Watch Oregon vs. Santa Clara on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:18 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Santa Clara Broncos (5-0) host the Oregon Ducks (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The Broncos are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Ducks, victors in four in a row.
Oregon vs. Santa Clara Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Broncos gave up to their opponents (43.4%).
- Last season, Oregon had a 16-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.4% from the field.
- The Ducks were the 42nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncos finished 121st.
- The Ducks' 70.6 points per game last year were only 2.5 fewer points than the 73.1 the Broncos gave up.
- Oregon put together a 13-1 record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon put up more points at home (73 per game) than away (67.4) last season.
- The Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game at home last season, and 69 on the road.
- At home, Oregon knocked down 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than away (32.7%).
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Montana
|W 75-61
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/17/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 92-67
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 67-54
|Al Lawson Center
|11/24/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Raider Arena
|12/2/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/9/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
