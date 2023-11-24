A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Santa Clara Broncos (5-0) host the Oregon Ducks (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The Broncos are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Ducks, victors in four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon vs. Santa Clara Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Oregon Stats Insights

  • The Ducks' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Broncos gave up to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Last season, Oregon had a 16-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.4% from the field.
  • The Ducks were the 42nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncos finished 121st.
  • The Ducks' 70.6 points per game last year were only 2.5 fewer points than the 73.1 the Broncos gave up.
  • Oregon put together a 13-1 record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oregon put up more points at home (73 per game) than away (67.4) last season.
  • The Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game at home last season, and 69 on the road.
  • At home, Oregon knocked down 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than away (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Montana W 75-61 Matthew Knight Arena
11/17/2023 Tennessee State W 92-67 Matthew Knight Arena
11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M W 67-54 Al Lawson Center
11/24/2023 Santa Clara - Raider Arena
12/2/2023 Michigan - Matthew Knight Arena
12/9/2023 UTEP - Matthew Knight Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.