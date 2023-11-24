A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Santa Clara Broncos (5-0) host the Oregon Ducks (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The Broncos are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Ducks, victors in four in a row.

Oregon vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Broncos gave up to their opponents (43.4%).

Last season, Oregon had a 16-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.4% from the field.

The Ducks were the 42nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncos finished 121st.

The Ducks' 70.6 points per game last year were only 2.5 fewer points than the 73.1 the Broncos gave up.

Oregon put together a 13-1 record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon put up more points at home (73 per game) than away (67.4) last season.

The Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game at home last season, and 69 on the road.

At home, Oregon knocked down 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than away (32.7%).

Oregon Upcoming Schedule