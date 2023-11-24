Friday's contest that pits the Oregon Ducks (4-0) against the Santa Clara Broncos (5-0) at Raider Arena has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM on November 24.

The matchup has no line set.

Oregon vs. Santa Clara Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Niceville, Florida

Venue: Raider Arena

Oregon vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 73, Santa Clara 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Santa Clara

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-4.6)

Oregon (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Oregon Performance Insights

Offensively, Oregon put up 70.6 points per game (202nd-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 66.3 points per contest on defense (67th-ranked).

The Ducks averaged 34.5 rebounds per game (42nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29.0 rebounds per contest (53rd-ranked).

Oregon ranked 157th in college basketball with 13.3 dimes per contest.

Last year the Ducks committed 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.1 turnovers per contest (327th-ranked).

The Ducks made 7.1 treys per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 32.0% three-point percentage (299th-ranked).

Last season Oregon ceded 7.4 treys per game (204th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.7% (178th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last season Oregon took 60.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.1% of the team's buckets. It shot 39.1% from three-point land (27.9% of the team's baskets).

