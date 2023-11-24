The Oregon Ducks should come out on top in their game versus the Oregon State Beavers at 8:30 PM on Friday, November 24, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Oregon State vs. Oregon Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (62.5) Oregon 36, Oregon State 23

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The Beavers have a 20.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Beavers' ATS record is 5-5-0 this year.

Beavers games have gone over the point total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The average point total for the Oregon State this season is 8.3 points lower than this game's over/under.

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

The Ducks have an 84.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Ducks are 7-2-1 against the spread this season.

In games it is played as 13.5-point favorites or more, Oregon has an ATS record of 5-2.

This year, four of the Ducks' 10 games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 62.5 points, 0.9 fewer than the average total in this season's Oregon contests.

Beavers vs. Ducks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 46.5 16.7 52.5 15.5 39.4 18.2 Oregon State 36.3 20.6 36.7 14.3 35.8 28.2

