The Oregon State Beavers (3-2) battle the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Barclays Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: ESPN

Oregon State Stats Insights

The Beavers are shooting 42.7% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 37.8% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

Oregon State has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.8% from the field.

The Panthers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Beavers rank 218th.

The Beavers score an average of 75.8 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.6 the Panthers allow.

Oregon State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon State averaged 64.4 points per game at home last season, and 56.2 on the road.

At home, the Beavers allowed 64.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 69.2.

Oregon State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.0%) than on the road (35.5%).

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule