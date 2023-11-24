The Oregon State Beavers (3-2) battle the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Barclays Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oregon State Stats Insights

  • The Beavers are shooting 42.7% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 37.8% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Oregon State has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.8% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Beavers rank 218th.
  • The Beavers score an average of 75.8 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.6 the Panthers allow.
  • Oregon State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oregon State averaged 64.4 points per game at home last season, and 56.2 on the road.
  • At home, the Beavers allowed 64.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 69.2.
  • Oregon State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.0%) than on the road (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Appalachian State W 81-71 Gill Coliseum
11/18/2023 Nebraska L 84-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/22/2023 Baylor L 88-72 Barclays Center
11/24/2023 Pittsburgh - Barclays Center
11/30/2023 UC Davis - Gill Coliseum
12/4/2023 Cal Poly - Gill Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.