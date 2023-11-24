How to Watch Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:17 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Oregon State Beavers (3-2) battle the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Barclays Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
Oregon State Stats Insights
- The Beavers are shooting 42.7% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 37.8% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
- Oregon State has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.8% from the field.
- The Panthers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Beavers rank 218th.
- The Beavers score an average of 75.8 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.6 the Panthers allow.
- Oregon State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.
Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon State averaged 64.4 points per game at home last season, and 56.2 on the road.
- At home, the Beavers allowed 64.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 69.2.
- Oregon State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.0%) than on the road (35.5%).
Oregon State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 81-71
|Gill Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Nebraska
|L 84-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Baylor
|L 88-72
|Barclays Center
|11/24/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/30/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Gill Coliseum
